St. Ignace Hockey Tournament Cancellation Hurts Local Hotels

With the cancellation of the Labatt Blue Pond Hockey Tournament in St. Ignace, some hotels in the area are deciding whether or not it’s worth remaining open for the season.

The tournament, along with with I-500 race in Sault Ste. Marie usually brings large crowds to the Upper Peninsula. Due to COVID-19, officials from both events have decided to cancel, and local businesses won’t see that tourist money coming in this year.

Owner of Voyager Inn in St. Ignace, Glen King says with COVID-19 and event cancellations, it’s not worth staying open for the rest of the season. “That one particular weekend, pond hockey, the culmination of so many people coming up here, they spend so much money at our bars, restaurants, hotels,” he said.

King hopes to reopen the Voyager Inn in April.