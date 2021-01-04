Samaritas Cadillac Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Monday

Samaritas in Cadillac received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program.

More than a hundred staff and residents at Samaritas in Cadillac received the vaccine.

Around 91,000 people across the state are eligible for this round of the program. The state says it should take about three weeks to administer the first round of vaccine doses.

Samaritas in Cadillac says it was a proud day for them to be able to continue providing the care they’re resident’s need.

Traci Moore, an RN Clinical Manager at Samaritas Cadillac, says, “I feel like I’ve seen people have an actual sigh of relief, I mean I know it’s not like day one and there’s still a lot of work to be done, but I feel like people are little less heavy today.”

Samaritas Cadillac plans to have the second dose of the vaccine delivered in a couple of weeks.