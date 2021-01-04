Pres. Trump’s Call to Georgia Secretary of State Sparks Controversy

For the second time in President Trump’s presidency, a phone call is at the center of a major controversy.

He was caught pressuring Georgia’s secretary of state to change his state’s election results.

In the call, Trump said, “And there’s nothing wrong with saying that, you know, uh, that you’ve recalculated.

Raffensperger replied by saying, “Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is the data you have is wrong.

“All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes,” Trump said.

It follows nearly nine weeks of the president falsely claiming voter fraud cost him re-election.

In the hour-plus conversation with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, President Trump implied that if Raffensperger doesn’t take action, Republicans will lose both Senate races in the state on Tuesday.

He also pressured Raffensperger to recalculate Georgia’s election results, a state President-elect Biden won.

Every state has certified their election results and there has been no credible evidence of fraud.

A group of bipartisan senators said in a statement Sunday, “The 2020 election is over…the voters have spoken, and Congress must now fulfill its responsibility to certify the election results.”