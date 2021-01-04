Petoskey Approves Amendment to Parks and Recreation Master Plan

Petoskey recently passed an amendment for their parks and recreation master plan.

It’s aimed at providing long-term solutions for the erosion currently happening on the shorelines. It’s also been wreaking havoc on the Little Traverse Wheelway.

Parks and Recreation Director, Kendall Klingelsmith said their plan will give them more access for grants in the future. “From a climate standpoint, from an erosion standpoint, we need to start thinking about what the next 50 years is going to look like,” he said. “When we make a long-term investment, we want it to have the smallest environmental footprint as possible.

A large section of the Little Traverse Wheelway is completely blocked off to the public for safety reasons. The city is still deciding if they want to install a detour path for the bike path.