Pedestrian Hit by Car in Isabella County

In Isabella County, Michigan State Police were called to East Pickard Road near Hyde Street in Union Township after a pedestrian was hit by a car Sunday evening.

Troopers say they found a man hit by a car after he ran into the road in an area that didn’t have a crosswalk.

The pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

The incident is still under investigation, but alcohol is not believed to be a factor and the driver was not at fault.