Online Learning Results in Physical Effects on Kids

Even though kids are heading back to school this week, they may still be feeling the physical effects of online learning. High school students especially – who spent 8 weeks before Christmas break learning from home – may be struggling.

Dr. Dan Thuente with the Grand Traverse Ophthamology Clinic says, “There’s been many children’s and family’s lives disrupted with online school. And parents are making the best of it.”

Many doctors and parents have spent years advocating for less screen time for kids. But the pandemic put them in front of a screen for 6 to 8 hours of school every day. Dr. Thuente says, “It’s a lot of screen time. There’s no discounting eye fatigue and eye strain. But that comes from prolonged up close activities.” He adds, “Headaches and eye pressure around the eyes are something we’ll hear a lot.”

So what do you do about it? “The American Academy of Ophthamology recommends the 20-20-20 rule. Every 20 minutes you take a 20 second break by looking across the room at an object about 20 feet away.”

Another tip – don’t sit too close to the screen. Dr. Thuente says, “Most authorities recommend about 24 inches away, so you want to be an arms-length away. The closer you are the harder it is to focus up close… Kids have to work harder up close, too. So having that computer screen a good 24 inches away is ideal.”

Blue light glasses have been popular this year – but Dr. Thuente says there’s no evidence they actually help. “The scientific answer is no. You should limit screen time as much as possible. Blue light has a lot of press lately but there’s actually more blue light in the sunlight. The blue light from a computer screen won’t damage your eyes at all.”

As crazy as it may sound – he also says don’t forget to blink. “Using artificial tears and remembering to blink. When you’re on a screen you don’t blink as much. So your eyes will dry out. It’s been show the average blink rate decreases by half when you use an electronic device.”

And make sure you keep going to the eye doctor a priority. “Making sure your kid doesn’t need glasses. Because having a small astigmatism would be more noticeable in a child at a computer or up close. So still having your routine eye exam is still important – if not more important.”

Eye doctors aren’t the only seeing complaints and problems with online and virtual learning. Chiropractors are also seeing a rise in complaints: everything from stiff and sore necks to back issues.

At Piche’ Family Chiropractic they started noticing problems soon after students started online learning in the spring. Dr. Lea Piche’ says, “It started early. Actually it started in April or May for our young people who were home and doing the online virtual aspects.”

It didn’t take long for the physical symptoms to manifest. “We’re seeing an increase in complaints of headaches, neck pain, upper back pain, even lower back pain. Because at home and on the computer is conducive to some pretty horrid positions.”

And it’s not hard to see why. Dr. Piche’ says “I’m an advocate of decreased screen time but these kids needed to be in front of a screen for reasons that were out of their control and out of our control as parents.” She adds, “We’re sitting at the kitchen table on our laptops. Or the kiddos are classically sitting in a chair or on a sofa or sitting in their bed all curled up and hunched over. And that begets all sorts of issues pretty quickly.”

And the problems didn’t go away in the summer months. It only intensified after the 8 weeks of online learning started again for high schoolers in late fall. “We saw it within about 30 days of being home in the spring… what we did see was parents saying they thought this would unwind once we hit the summer. But it’s not. And then we were kind of thrust back into that most recently.”

Dr. Piche’ says there are many common concerns. “Headaches, neck pain, upper back pain. The classic across the shoulders, underneath the shoulder blades. And even low back pain.”

The best tips and tricks, according to Dr. Piche’ – take a look at how you’re sitting, and do the opposite. “When we’re sitting at a laptop like this, mirror image yourself. Do things backwards. Stretching backwards and extension. Lying over a yoga ball or having, especially kiddos lie on the floor on their belly…. Lying backwards on your sofa so your head is hanging a little bit. All the things we usually tell our kids not to do.”

Dr. Piche’ says the damage that’s been done, can be undone – if you don’t wait too long. “We’ve got generations who are looking down like this and it’s really affecting the biomechanics of their neck.”

She pulled out a spinal model to show us what they look for. “When you look at this neck curve it’s supposed to be nice and smooth. But what we see over time when we have massive amounts of stressors, especially technology, this begins to straighten out. And creates all sorts of issues with the nerves that are coming out of the neck. So that’s where we get neck pain and headaches. Numbness and tingling potentially in the arms and that’s when things have gotten really bad.”

With any complaints, she says to call a chiropractor or your family doctor early on.

