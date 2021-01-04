Multiple People Rescued After Falling Through Ice in Roscommon Co.

‘No ice is safe ice, that’s always the rule you have to go by’

Multiple people were rescued this weekend after falling through the ice in Roscommon County.

Two people were saved on Lake St. Helen and another on Houghton Lake.

“The longer you’re in the water, the more dangerous it is for you,” says Roscommon County Sheriff Edward Stern.

On Saturday, Richfield Township Department of Public Safety rescued a man on a snowmobile who fell through the ice while pulling his 12-year-old daughter on a sled.

Then Sunday, it happened to two more snowmobilers on Lake St. Helen.

“Our particular lake here has obsequious springs in it as the river runs through it, so there’s soft spots and open water all winter,” says Frank Anthony, director of public safety for Richfield Township.

No one was hurt this time, but Anthony says it doesn’t take long for hypothermia to kick in:

“If you’re out after dark, maybe nobody sees you, maybe you’re the only person who goes in and you can’t pull yourself out and nobody’s aware that you’re there and it doesn’t take long, 20 to 30 minutes and you’re going to have a serious problem.”

On Houghton Lake, the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Department and Lake Township rescued another person who fell through the ice.

Sheriff Stern says, “For this part of the year, for the start of ice and early ice, there’s a lot more people on the lake. People started fishing with only a couple inches of ice on Houghton Lake.”

That’s why Sheriff Stern and Public Safety Director Anthony are encouraging people to be more cautious.

“I recommend you do some research, talk to some of the local bait and tackle shops the recreational groups, look on Facebook,” says Sheriff Stern. “So that you know where the problem spots are, and you know how thick the ice is.”

Although no ice is safe ice, they recommend four inches of ice before you walk out and five to seven before you drive a vehicle out there.

“Take a friend with you that way if something does happen there is somebody else there that can either help you out or call assistance if needed,” says Sheriff Stern.