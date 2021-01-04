Michigan’s Congressional Delegation Split on Electoral College Certification

The United States Congress is set to hold a special joint session Wednesday to count and certify the Electoral College.

Usually a very ceremonial event, this year will see contention as many Republicans plan to object the results.

“I am not looking forward to a Joe Biden administration, if that’s what it’s going to be,” said Representative Bill Huizenga, “But at the same time, we’ve got a system.”

The system is the Electoral College and when Congress meets to certify the results, usually it is a quick meeting. Wednesday it will not be as several members plan to object.

“I am not going to be objecting,” said Huizenga.

Congressman Huizenga will not be one of them.

Representative Jack Bergman will, citing constituent concerns about election irregularities.

“I don’t see the systemwide systematic vote fraud that has been claimed,” said Huizenga.

Congressman Bergman was not available to speak but Huizenga agrees on the irregularities, just not the overall impact.

“There are issues that need to be addressed, I fully acknowledge that. I fully believe that ,” said Huizenga, ‘The question is, is this the way to do that?”

“The thing I worry about the most is it breeds this idea that somehow people shouldn’t trust the election,” said Senator Debbie Stabenow.

Senator Stabenow’s Republican colleagues in the Senate want the count delayed until an audit is done. Stabenow says the results have already been checked.

“Certifications, counting, re-counting, hand counting, audits,” said Stabenow, “All of the things that we would want to have to verify the integrity of the election.”

Stabenow says the results will not be changed and this is just posturing being done by those who object.

“I don’t see how folks can say it was okay for their district, their election but it wasn’t okay for the state of Michigan?” said Stabenow, “Obviously this is just a lot of political theater.”

Any objection would lead to a vote between the two Chambers and Republicans would need Democrats to agree with them on these issues for it to stop the Electoral College form being certified.

Representative John Moolenaar has not said what he plans to do, same for newly elected Representative Peter Meijer. Representative Tim Walberg is joining Bergman in objecting. Newly elected Representative Lisa McLain has said she is leaning toward objection.

No Democrats are expected to object in either Chamber.