Mason Co. Man Arrested for Allegedly Firing Gun Inside Home With Children Present

A Mason County man is waking up behind bars Monday morning after deputies say he fired a gun multiple times during an argument.

EMS responded to a call Early Sunday morning about a man who had fallen out of bed at a home on east US-10 in Branch Township.

When EMS got there, they realized shots had been fired inside the home.

Mason County deputies spoke with two adults outside. They said a man inside the home had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend and fired a gun during the argument.

Deputies were also told two children were in the home at the time of the argument.

A Fountain man was arrested for firing a firearm inside a home and domestic assault. No one was injured during the argument.