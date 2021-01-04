Leland Volunteers Bring Back Ice Rink for Community

With the winter season comes the return of winter activities like sledding, skiing, and ice skating, and a group of parent volunteers in Leland is bringing back a beloved ice skating rink to the community for the season.

“We could not have done this without the community,” said Ellen Keen, who remembers going to the ice skating rink as a kid.

The coronavirus pandemic forced many parents to think outside the box when it comes to entertaining their kids.

So Keen and a group of parents got the idea to bring the rink back.

“If we wanted to be able to do the rink, we had to do it right this time,” she said. “We needed to be able to raise the money and buy the materials that we needed.”

And they did.

Maggie Mielczarek is one of those parents, and says and says they raised the needed $2,500 in just a few days.

“Everybody’s asking how can I help, how can I help how can I help,” said Mielczarek. “I think it’s just brought a lot of smiles, just the idea of it, to the community.”

People came together to donate their time, the needed materials, even the fire station helped fill the rink with water.

“They had to use two different truckloads of water to fill it,” said Keen.

They’re hoping this project will be a bright spot in the Leland community.

“The excitement that had been shared throughout the community is ageless,” said Mielczarek. “People really need something like this right now.”

The rink is officially open at Hancock Field, and will be open from 9:00 am to 9:30 pm daily. You can follow their Facebook page for updates.