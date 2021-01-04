Lake Superior State University Surprises Two Walk-on Basketball Players with Scholarships

As of the new year, every player on Lake Superior State University’s men’s basketball team is on scholarship.

Two walk-ons, Jayden Perry and Tristen Mysen received the surprise from head coach Steve Hettinga last week. Perry, a junior originally from Manton, says it was felt great to be selected as a walk on and he just wanted to keep working hard. “Just to have him give me that opportunity, I was grateful for that and I didn’t want to stop there so I just kept working and another opportunity came aboard,” he said.

Head Coach Steve Hettinga said these two players are very deserving of their scholarships. “We just felt strongly as a staff that Tristen and Jayden have worked so hard for our program,” he said. “They’re both 3.5 and above GPA guys. They’re everyday guys. They completely work hard for our program and represent us super well on and off the floor. “

Hettinga said he’s fortunate to coach such a great group of guys, and having these moments with them where they can help out two of their own is something he can’t get enough of. “I’m lucky to coach these two young men,” he said. “Certainly, as a coach, these are some of the moments you live for. To be able to help a family like that, especially two who are deserving like Tristen and Jayden. “

Perry said the reaction of his teammates just show what kind of group they are. “We’re just a group of fun guys. Everybody connects with each other. Everybody is really intertwined and we just like to have fun with each other.”