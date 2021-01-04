Hiring in Focus: Job Opportunities with Traverse City Area Public Schools

If you’re looking for a job opportunity within the Grand Traverse region, northern Michigan’s largest school district is hiring. Traverse City Area Public Schools have several open positions from substitute teachers to bus drivers and some of the positions include a benefits package.

Many of the open positions require no prior experience and provide on-the-job training.

TCAPS has three job fairs that they’re hosting where they will be interviewing on the spot, January 6th, and January 14th. The final and main event is on January 18th.

Click here for a direct link to the TCAPS employment website.