Hospitals See COVID-19 Surge in New York City, Los Angeles After Holidays

The U.S. has now reached 20 million coronavirus cases and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says someone in the U.S. gets diagnosed with COVID-19 every six seconds.

Airports were packed across the country this weekend with people returning home from holiday gatherings.

The TSA says they’ve screened more than 14 million travelers in the last two weeks.

Now major cities like New York and Los Angeles find themselves overwhelmed with hospitalizations.

In Los Angeles, one in five coronavirus tests are coming back positive and coronavirus cases are up 1,000% since November.

The federal government is now trying to push vaccinations along.

They planned on 20 million inoculations by the end of 2020, but so far just more than 4 million people have received a vaccine.