Healthy Living: Fat Grafting Fills The Void

Fat grafting is a surgical procedure that transfers fat from one area of the body to another.

Harvesting fat isn’t new, but the technology Dr. Joshua Lampert uses is. Lampert, a board certified plastic surgeon, used a new technique to repair a defect in one woman’s leg.

We have the details on how it went for her in Healthy Living.

Lampert says fat grafting is done under general anesthesia and can be used for breast reconstruction after a mastectomy or for adding more volume to the face after a tumor resection, basically to fill any soft tissue defect.

Some fat grafting procedures are covered under insurance. Otherwise the cost can be anywhere from 20,000 dollars and up depending on the procedure and amount of liposuction.