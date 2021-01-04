Group of Senators Plan to Object Electoral College Count

While many lawmakers oppose the president’s claims of election fraud, a growing list of senators plan to object Wednesday to the Electoral College count.

It’s a group of more than a dozen Republican senators.

They’re led by Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley. They say this is their duty.

Cruz said, “We have an obligation to the voters and we have an obligation to the constitution to ensure that this election was lawful.

But some Republicans say the effort will do much more harm than good.

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse said “This is bad for bad for the country and bad for the party.”

While swearing in the 117th Congress Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence also signaled he supports the attempt by trump allies to overturn the election results.