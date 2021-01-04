Grayling Man Arrested After Leading Police on Chase Through Crawford, Otsego Counties

A Grayling man is facing several charges after leading police on a high speed chase that lasted nearly a half hour.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says the chase began Friday evening in Grayling Township.

When deputies tried to stop the car, the suspect drove off through Crawford County into Otsego County, then back into Crawford County.

Deputies say the man crashed into a patrol car twice.

The man had several outstanding warrants.

Deputies say the man also had meth and weapons.