Gov. Whitmer Signs Bill to Protect Survivors of Domestic Violence

Governor Whitmer signed a bill Monday to help protect survivors of domestic violence.

The new law allows victims and their children to keep their addresses confidential from their attackers.

It will change the address on identification cards and the state’s voter files.

Their information will also be protected from Freedom of Information Act requests.

The Women’s Resource Center in Traverse City says this will make it easier to escape abusers.

“We know that abusive partners will go to great lengths to try to track down their victim and one of the ways they can do that is unfortunately through driver’s licenses and voter registration records, so giving them the option to be able to keep their new residence safe and their new address confidential with the state, I think, is a great idea,” said Kristi Cogswell Boettcher, the Director of Advocacy of the Women’s Resource Center in Traverse City.

People who want to apply can send an application the state Attorney General’s office.