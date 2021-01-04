Georgia Runoff to Decide Senate Majority

In just one day, Georgia will decide who controls the Senate and the stakes could not be higher.

Sens. Kelly Loefler and David Perdue are defending their seats against Democratic challengers Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

Republicans need to win both seats in order to maintain a senate majority. So far, 3 million early votes have already been cast.

To overcome the surge of early voting by Democrats, Republicans are urging supporters to show up in force Tuesday.

Loefler said, “We need to hold the line here against socialism. Get out and vote!”

And Democrats say they can’t take their foot off the gas.

Warnock said, “You can either help Kelly Loefler help herself, or you can help me to help you.”

Republicans have faced an added obstacle with many of the president’s allies urging Republicans not to vote, citing a rigged system.