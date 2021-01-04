Cherryland Cares Awards Four Local Nonprofits with Over $17K in Grants

Cherryland Cares awarded four local nonprofits with grants worth more than $17,000.

Cherryland Electric Cooperative members can round up their electric bill to the next dollar to help fund these grants.

Benzie Area Christian Neighbors will use their grant to supply families with energy-efficiency kits.

Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center plans to launch a new campaign.

TART Trails will use the money for their “Recycle-a-Bicycle” program and Crystal Community Ski Club will use it for scholarships to provide lessons.

“If you watch those dollars over the years, what we have seen is the board is able to be uniquely responsive to the needs of the community at that time and what our board is seeing right now, is there is just such a need for kids to get outside and be active, especially during COVID, and organizations like TART, like Crystal Community Ski Club, they are providing opportunities for kids who might not otherwise be able to get out and be active,” said Rachel Johnson, the Member Relations Manager of Cherryland Electric Cooperative.

In total, Cherryland Cares awarded more than $43,000 in grants in 2020.