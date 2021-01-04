Cadillac’s Never Down For The Count Receives Building Donation

A major donation is helping a northern Michigan youth services organization grow in 2021.

Never Down For The Count in Cadillac received a 10,000-square-foot building as a donation.

They will use the former charter school in Hart to open a youth center.

The nonprofit combines boxing and mentorship to help local youth.

They’ve been wanting to expand and though it will take some work, they say it’s a great way to start the year.

“It just was an amazing way to end 2020 and give us some momentum in what we hope will be a much better 2021 and boy, once it’s open, it’s going to be a real game changer for the community,” said Dana Wilson, Executive Director.

Never Down For The Count says they’ll need volunteers to help bring the building to Cadillac.

