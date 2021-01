State police say they got a call about a suspicious man and ended up arresting a Cadillac man, for having meth.

Troopers responded to the call Saturday evening and found Aaron Schwab sitting on a bench near M-55 in Cadillac.

State police say Schwab had a bench warrant out of Osceola County.

When they searched him, troopers also found meth and a syringe.

He was charged on Monday with having the drug and will be back in court later this month.