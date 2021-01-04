Biden’s Inauguration Ceremony to Include Virtual Parade

Inauguration ceremony festivities for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will kick off on Martin Luther Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 18.

There will be service events all over the country, with most of them being virtual. You can sign up to participate on the inauguration website.

The focus will be on COVID-19 relief, poverty, hunger and homelessness, racial justice, mental health issues and education disparities.

On Jan. 19, there will be a national memorial to remember and honor lives lost to COVID-19.

On Inauguration Day on Wednesday, Jan. 20, the traditional parade will be virtual.