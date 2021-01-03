Senator Gary Peters Sworn In To Second Term

Michigan Senator Gary Peters was sworn into his second term in the United States Senate Sunday.

“It is truly humbling to have been entrusted by the people of Michigan to continue representing them in the United States Senate,” said Senator Peters. “This is an honor of a lifetime, and I’m going to keep fighting for Michiganders and working to bring people together to solve the pressing challenges facing our nation.”

Senator Peters continued, “We must get this pandemic under control and do everything in our power to rebuild the economy, safely and efficiently distribute vaccines that are coming online free of charge, and support Michigan families, workers, small businesses and health care professionals. There is still so much to do, and I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work on addressing the pressing challenges facing us.”

Senator Peters was recognized as one of the most effective and bipartisan members of the U.S. Senate during his first term.

In his first term inside Congress, 10 of Senator Peters bills were signed into law by the President and 14 of his bills were passed by the Senate.

In total, Senator Peters has had 14 bills signed into law.

Senator Peters was sworn into his first term in 2015, and was re-elected to a second term in 2020.

He served in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing the Greater Detroit area prior to his election to the U.S. Senate in 2014.