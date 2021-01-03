Rep. Jack Bergman Sworn In To 117th Congress for Third Term

Representative Jack Bergman has been sworn in to the 117th Congress for a third term.

“I am grateful and honored that the constituents of the first district have entrusted me to serve as their representative in Washington for another term,” Representative Bergman said in a statement Sunday. “Since day one, we’ve successfully fought to cut taxes and red tape, get a new soo lock underway, support our workers and small businesses, protect our rights, preserve our way of life, and keep our Great Lakes beautiful.”

Representative Bergman continued stating, “I’m excited to serve in this new Congress and will continue to show up every day to fight for every first district constituent.”

Before serving in Congress, Representative Bergman was a small business owner, an airline pilot and served for 40 years in the United States Marine Corps where he fought in Vietnam.

Representative Bergman is the highest ranking combat Veteran elected to Congress.