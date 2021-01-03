Pastor Killed, Two People Injured In Texas Church Shooting

A pastor has been killed and two people have been injured during a shooting at an East Texas church Sunday.

Smith County police say the suspect in the shooting was on the run from officers late Saturday following a car chase.

They say they had been using K-9’s and drones to search for the man, but they declined to release any information on why they had been searching for him.

According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, the man had hidden in the Starrville Methodist Church near Winona, Texas Saturday night.

Smith says that the pastor of the church had found the man inside a church bathroom Sunday, pulled out a gun and ordered him to stop.

However, the man had grabbed the gun and began shooting, ultimately killing the pastor.

Smith also stated that the suspect wounded a second person by gunshot, and a third person was injured during a fall.

Police say the man stole the pastor’s car and fled before being arrested by deputies in Harrison County. The man has been hospitalized with gunshot wounds to his hand, but police do not know when the man had gotten shot.

According to Sergeant Larry Christian of the Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place around 9:20 a.m.

He says there were no church services going on at the time.

Sheriff Smith says the only people inside the church at the time of the shooting were the pastor, his wife and two other people. He also stated that the shooting was not a church-related or religion-related offense.

“Our hearts are with the victims and the families of those killed or injured in this terrible tragedy,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

UPDATE (4:10 PM)-Sheriff Smith states that the man involved in the shooting will most likely face a capital murder charge.