Michigan State Police Looking For Missing Montcalm County Woman

Michigan State Police are investigating a missing person from Montcalm County.

Troopers from the Lakeview Post say that 34-year-old Jenna Evans from Sheridan has been missing since New Year’s Eve.

They say Evans was last seen leaving a home on East Evergreen Road in Stanton.

Troopers say they have found some personal items on Vickeryville Road near Loon Lake.

Evans is approximately five feet tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, leggings and boots.

If you have any information as to where Evans may be, call the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.