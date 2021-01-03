Grand Traverse Resort, Hotel Frankfort See Rise in New Years Guests

After not knowing how 2020 would play out, the Grand Traverse Resort had to change up things to attract guests.

Grand Traverse Resort Public Relations Manager, Caroline Rizzo says, “There’s certain things we changed in 2020 that will still stick with us in 2021. Some of our more outdoor offerings some of our other packages.”

Since changes like adding fire pits and serving drinks outside, they’ve seen more people book stays.

Rizzo says, “It just shows people want to do stuff still and if they can be outside or do it safely they’re going to do it. So that’s been really exciting to see.”

For New Years they saw more guests than anticipated.

They say this could be an indicator of how 2021 will go.

“Still kind of that uptick in people visiting, people vacationing. Even though the restaurants and bars are still closed right now there’s still so much to do and they’re taking advantage of it,” Rizzo said.

They aren’t alone.

Hotel Frankfort says their New Year’s occupancy was also up.

Hotel Frankfort owner, Judy Remmert says, “2020 our occupancy was about 50%. This year, 2021 it was 70%. So we definitely had more guests.”

They say already hotel rooms across Frankfort are going fast for the rest of 2021.

Judy says, “We’re sold out for Fourth of July and weekends are starting to fill in for July. August and September we have little remaining on the weekends.”

Both hotels say they expect things to stay steady to start the year and see things pick up more in the fall.