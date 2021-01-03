Brave Hearts Estate Receives Surprise Donation From QDMA

The Northwest Michigan Quality Deer Management Association is giving back to an organization that helps veterans get back into nature.

Back in September, the Quality of Deer Management Association raised more than $17,000 for Brave Hearts Estate in Pellston through a raffle.

The raffle owner has decided to donate the prize of the raffle, a UTV, back to the estate.

They surprised the estate owners with the gift on Wednesday night.

Kevin Gillespie, facilitator of the QDMA says, “Overwhelming joy, tears of happiness, and they are just blown away at the gratitude and graciousness of the the community and all of our members up here.”

They say the UTV will be used to help shuttle veterans from different activities around the estate.