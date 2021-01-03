Biden Inauguration to Feature Virtual, Nationwide Parade

We are learning more about what President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day will look like in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Biden Inauguration Committee announced some plans for the ceremony Sunday.

After taking the oath of office, President-elect Biden will join Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in a socially distanced military tradition.

Biden will then take the traditional military escort to the White House, again while following social distancing.

The inauguration committee is also putting together what they call a virtual parade national wide to celebrate America’s heroes.

Inauguration Day is January 20, 2021.