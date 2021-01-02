Woman Dies in Ionia County Car Crash

Michigan State Police say a 47-year-old woman from Grand Rapids has died in a car crash.

Troopers responded to reports of a single-person crash Friday around 10 p.m. near Hastings Road in Boston Township.

They say the woman was traveling westbound on I-96 at high speeds when she attempted to pass another car in the right lane.

The driver then lost control of the car and crossed over both lanes before striking multiple trees.

The woman was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.