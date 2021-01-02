The Good Bowl in TC Donates to Safe Harbor Shelter

The Good Bowl in Traverse City is continuing their streak of giving back.

Each year they choose three non profit organizations to sponsor.

Then one dollar from every meal they sell goes to the organization of the customer’s choice.

This year Safe Harbor is taking the majority of the Good Bowl’s donations.

On Saturday, co owner Tony Vu gave Safe Harbor a check for over $3,000.

Vu says, “It’s always a tough time in the winter especially for our most vulnerable and homeless in the community as well. I think especially during this time it’s much more needed.”

Safe Harbor says they will be using these funds in order to help with their operating costs.

The Good Bowl has now picked three new non profits for 2021.

Every meal they serve will go towards the money they will be able to donate at the end of this year.