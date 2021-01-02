Michigan Officials Report 8,983 New Coronavirus Cases, 265 Deaths

Michigan Health Officials are reporting new case numbers for the first time since Wednesday.

Over Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Michigan has reported 8,983 new coronavirus cases and 265 additional deaths.

However, the MDHHS says that 211 of those deaths were identified during a vital records review.

They also say that the average amount of cases per day has updated to 2,994 new cases per day.

Overall, Michigan has reported 497,127 cases of the coronavirus and 12,598 COVID-related deaths.

As of December 30th, 363,611 Michiganders have recovered from the virus.