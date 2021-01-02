Kalkaska Man Arrested After Home Invasion

Kalkaska police say they have arrested a Kalkaska man following a home invasion Friday.

Police say they were dispatched to the 500 block of North Cedar Street for a home invasion in progress.

Once there, police say the victim had told them that 38-year-old Nathan McElroy had knocked on her door, forced his way inside the home, and assaulted her.

McElroy ran from the home, but was ultimately found by the Kalkaska K-9 team at another apartment nearby.

Police say McElroy faces charges such as home invasion and assault.

He is currently being held on a $20,000 bond.