Hickory Hills Sees Record Setting Opening Day

Hickory Hills opened their slopes for the 2021 season on Saturday.

Staff says that they were expecting a rush, but they ended up selling most of their annual sales before they were even open to the public.

Parks and Recreation superintendent for Traverse City, Derek Melville says, ”Half of our annual pass sales have already taken place before opening day but of course a lot of people out buy daily lift tickets, renting skis.”

Hickory Hills say even with new COVID precautions, things are going smoothly.

Melville says, ”Even though we’ve been busy people have been doing their best to stay spread out and mask up and our numbers are going to show its record setting.”

Hickory Hills regulars came on Saturday prepared for a rush.

Traverse City native Zachary Zelinski says, “We talked about getting here early today to make sure we were here for the early slides and early turns. We know that it was going to be busy, but we’re here and we’re ready to ride.”

For him and his brother, the Hickory Hills community keeps them coming back.

Chad Zelinski said, ”It’s pretty ironic to come out without planning it and seeing family members on the slopes. Nothings changed. It’s been 10 years and it’s still the same community.”

The Zelinski’s say even though the hills might be smaller at Hickory Hills, you still walk away with much more memories.

“You learn the fundamentals so that if you ever go on a trip somewhere and you go to a mountain that’s huge. You learn how to ride on a 300 foot hill, but you learn a lot things you don’t learn on the hill right here,” said Zachary Zelinski.

Even after this record breaking day, Hickory Hills still have lift tickets and season passes available.