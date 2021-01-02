Chippewa County Sheriff’s Deputies Search for Man After He Cut Tether

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in their search for a wanted man after he cut his tether.

Shaun Fish was arrested related to meth charges in Chippewa County.

The sheriff’s office says Fish was eligible for tether as part of his bond and was supposed to be with someone on Sugar Island.

Deputies believe Fish cut his tether late Friday night and left the area.

If you have any information on Fish, deputies ask you call 911.