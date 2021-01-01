Traverse City Police Provide Update In Fifth Third Bank Suspicious Package Incident

Traverse City police say they are no longer looking for their original suspect who left suspicious packages at Fifth Third Bank in downtown Traverse City earlier this week.

After a tip, police interviewed a 62 year old man about the incident on Pine Street Thursday.

The Traverse City Police Department says they have recovered the suspect’s coat, hat, and rubber gloves that were believed to be used to place the suspicious package at the bank.

Police say the caller recognized some of the suspicious items, including over the counter medicine boxes and foam cell phones, as being given out in the lobby of 150 Pine Street.

Traverse City police say they no longer believe Joseph Horger is a person of interest in the incident.

The case will be sent to the Prosecutor’s Office on Monday for review.