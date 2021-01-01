Singing in the New Year with ‘the four’!

In case you missed it, here’s our musical line-up from today’s special New Year’s episode of ‘the four’ – ‘Singing in the New Year’!

The Sweet Water Warblers kicked off our celebration with a sweet-sounding tune. The harmonious group – comprised of talented artists like May Erlewine, Rachael Davis, & Lindsay Lou – sang their heart and soul out for this knee-slapping song, ‘Hallelujah’. To learn more about The Sweet Water Warblers, click here.

Up next, this group is a combination of folk-rock and sentiment with a thirst for songs that move. A Brighter Bloom showcases amazing vocals and piano from Lauren Onica. Guitar, Vocals, Percussion from Todd Aldrich, and TJ Rankin on bass. Here’s their song ‘Clarity’. Click here for more information about A Brighter Bloom and their music.

The very talented, Seth Bernard just released a brand new album called ‘Let Love Light the Way’. It features a myriad of positive and uplifting messages which is what many of us need to hear after a rough year of uncertainty. He shared one of his tunes and video debut with us from the album – ‘One Song’. To listen to more from Seth Bernard’s ‘Let Love Light the Way’, click here.

Covering the band ‘Heart’ is no easy task vocally. But, Pete Kehoe and Michelle Chenard take on the song ‘Magic Man’. Just listen to Michelle as she roars and soars with her soulful voice. For more information about Michelle Chenard, click here. For more information about Pete Kehoe, click here.

Friends of ‘the four’ – The Bergamot may not be from Northern Michigan, but this award-winning duo absolutely is rooted in the Mitten State. Back in October 2020, they released an incredible song about new beginnings. ‘Start Again’ is the perfect message we need as we head into 2021. To listen to more music from The Bergamot, click here.

There’s a Northern Michigan guitarist, singer, and songwriter who’s been named “The Underground Queen of County Music” by many music critics around the scene. In 2020, Rachel Brooke released an album – ‘The Loneliness in Me’ that brings back the vocal stylings of old country music stars like Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline. For more information about Rachel Brooke, click here.

World War II veteran, Jesse Brasington turned 100-years-old in 2020. He still drives, mows the lawn, and still plays music. Check out his fun cover of the song, ‘Mountain Dew’.

Growing up, Eric Ivancevic always had an interest in music. At the age of 9, he received his first guitar, learned the basics from his dad and other talented peers, and from there – it took off. His latest album, ‘Apathy’ features a wide variety of tunes including rock, acoustic, and a little bit of county. You can check out his song ‘No Place’ and album here.

Northern Michigan is home base for so many talented musicians. Cadillac grown, Luke Winslow-King is one of them. One of the local legends about his hometown is all about the rock band KISS. In October of 1975, KISS played at the high school’s homecoming. Luke woke a song about the experience – ‘When KISS Came to Cadillac’. Click here to listen to more music from Luke Winslow-King.

Think of a snowstorm blowing through and you being comfortably stuck inside your home by a roaring fire, a glowing Christmas tree, and a nice cup of hot cocoa. This is the exact feeling while listening to Owen James’ ‘Wouldn’t It Be Lovely’. To check out Owen James’ virtual performances, click here.

The Accidentals are Traverse City Grown, and their roots run deep here in the Mitten. We wrapped up our ‘Singing in the New Year’ episode with their song ‘Might As Well Be Gold’. For more information about The Accidentals, and their music, click here.

We hope you have a happy and healthy New Year!