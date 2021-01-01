Ludington Resolution Run Goes Virtual

Downtown Ludington is taking their resolution run virtual this year.

The event is normally held on January 1st in Ludington, but because of the coronavirus, it’s taking on a different format.

Registration has been extended until January 31st and participants can also take part in different challenges during the month.

Organizers say it’s a great way to get started on those New Year’s resolutions.

“The virtual runs are something that we have toyed with for quite a few years even before the pandemic because there are so many people that love Ludington and run when they’re here, and they want to participate but they might be a little far away for those races,” said Jennifer Tooman, Communications & Marketing Manager for Downtown Ludington.

