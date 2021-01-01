Interlochen Public Library Accepting Donations for Mitten Tree

Your Christmas gifts may have included some new hats or gloves to keep warm this winter – but one area library in Grand Traverse County is still collecting those gifts for local kids.

The Friends of the Interlochen Public Library hosts an annual “Mitten Tree”, and the goal is to collect 300 items every year. From hats and gloves to socks and scarves… all of the donations are given to local elementary children who are in need.

Jennifer Thomet is the Interlochen Public Library Director. She says, “Our patrons are very generous. Some of these items are store bought while others are handmade. They’re beautiful… it really is a special way the patrons can give back to the community and keep that connection alive.”

The library is hoping to finish collecting donations by Monday January 4th, but you can drop them off anytime during library hours. They’ll make sure they reach the kids who need it most, whether that’s at home or on the school playground.