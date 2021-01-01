Illinois Man Arrested After Police Chase In Missaukee County

A man from Illinois now faces several charges in Missaukee County after police say he led them on a chase.

Michigan State Police attempted to pull over a car around 5 p.m. last night near M-55 and 9 Mile Road, when the driver sped away from police.

Missaukee County Sheriff’s deputies later saw the car near Falmouth Road and South Vandermeulen Road. They say they attempted to stop the driver a second time, but the man refused to stop.

Deputies then pursued the driver near Falmouth Road and Cadillac Road. They ultimately stopped the driver near Cadillac Road and M-55 after using stop sticks to deflate the car’s tires.

The driver has been arrested on charges such as fleeing and eluding and possessing meth.

Deputies say the driver also had warrants for parole violations from Illinois.