Grand Traverse County Woman Ends Search for Birth Mother

A northern Michigan woman’s mission to find her birth mother came to an amazing conclusion on the other side of the world. The young woman from Grand Traverse County has been wondering about her birth mother for years, but in 2020 she finally turned to the internet to ramp up her efforts.

Bria Massaway created a YouTube video in May. “I know there is a very slim chance of this working. But I wanted to take a shot at it. And take a chance.”

Bria took her mission to find her birth mother to social media. “This is like a one in a million chance of me finding my birth mom. Across the world. I’m here in Michigan. She’s over in the Philippines.” She explained in the video to anyone that would listen. “My birth name is Jaycel May. And I’m looking for my birth mom. Her name is Joselyn. I’ve got two brothers.”

Bria was adopted by a family here in Michigan. But she didn’t have much to go on when trying to track down her mother and two siblings in the Philippines. “I was admitted to the Children’s shelter of Cebu on Oct 21, 1992 and I want to thank them so much for taking children in.”

Bria wasn’t sure who would see the video, but she knew she needed to reach out. “If this video gets to Joselyn or my brothers I want to say thank you. Thank you for giving me this life.”

The video got some traction: more than 6,000 views! It was shared around the world, including by some friends with connections in the Philippines. A local newspaper ran a story, too. “I have a few friends that know people in the Philippines so they shared it. And somehow it circulated, and she saw the video.” In an updated YouTube video, she added, “That video got all the way across the Philippines. And my mom was able to see that. Which is, just, mind blown.”

Bria explains that her mother reached out, the day after Bria got married. “I wake up and see a message on Facebook. ‘Hi, I’m Joselyn, I’m your mother.’ And I was like, ‘no’. And then for hours we keep messaging.”

And Bria says she learned her mother was searching for her, too. “She’s been looking for me. And she didn’t know I was looking for her, either.” Bria added, “She said ‘I didn’t know. I’m so happy. I’m so blessed that I get to see you. I want to meet you.’”

She thanked everyone who shared her first video when she broke the news on New Year’s Eve that she’d found her birth mother. “It was a lot to take in. it was a roller coaster. I didn’t know what to think. Didn’t know what to say. I didn’t know how to feel. Was I happy, was I sad? Was I mad? All of the emotions.”

Finally, Bria got many of her questions answered. “She kind of just told me the story that she put me up for adoption. She couldn’t take care of me. And she wanted to give me a better home…. That’s the biggest sacrifice you can do for a child that you can’t take care of. So much love.”

Because of the 12 hour time difference and the language barrier, talking hasn’t been easy. But every opportunity is worth it. “Usually we just say hi, how are you. Very simple messages. But it’s good to communicate.” She even got a Christmas greeting in a video from her mother and some of her siblings.

She says all in all, 2020 was a pretty good year. “We got married, we purchased a house. I started two businesses. And I found my birth parents.”

Her YouTube video also unveiled a major surprise. “It’s crazy, right? After 27 years. I was able to reconnect with my birth mom. And on top of that I have six siblings. Six siblings! Can you believe that?” Bria learned she is the middle child, with three brothers and three sisters.

She hopes others in similar circumstances never give up hope. “It can happen across the world. It can happen within a month. It is mind-boggling to me. Keep searching. It will happen. It will come with time. Keep the faith.”

As for new wishes in the New Year? “I hope I get to meet her in 2021. I would love to meet her. I would love to meet my family.”