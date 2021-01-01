Grand Traverse County Family Celebrates Last Baby of 2020

Many of us couldn’t wait to say goodbye to 2020, but one little baby wanted to say “hello” before the year was over.

Usually we tell you all about the first baby of the New Year. But one Grand Traverse County family got to celebrate something great in an otherwise rough year.

Parents Desiree and Chris Loveland introduced us to their daughter, Phoenix Aero Loveland. Born on New Year’s Eve at 10:21 pm, she was 7 lbs. 6 oz., and the last baby of 2020 born at Munson in Traverse City.

It’s the second child for the family from Interlochen. Baby Phoenix joins big brother Beau. Mom was more than ready, because Phoenix was born 3 weeks late.

Desiree says, “I was 43 weeks and 3 days. Which is a long time for most pregnancies. And we came up with Phoenix because of just how crazy this year has been. We wanted to give her something really strong, and… it sounded good. Born of fire.”

Chris says everything went well. “We are very, very happy. Best New Year’s ever. This was the best way to end the year.”