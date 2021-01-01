Centennial Wealth Advisory Explains Where to Invest, How to Save Money in 2021

2022 was a difficult year financially for many, however, Centennial Wealth Advisory in Traverse City says there’s hope in 2021.

“People were dipping into their savings and things were getting tight,” says Larry Flynn, senior partner and financial advisor for Centennial Wealth Advisory.

Flynn says with the rising unemployment rate and uncertainty for the future, 2020 proved to be financially challenging for many.

“What a year it’s been. We get into the year and then no sooner we get the coronavirus that hits in March, market drops to 34 percent in just a two-week period and then since then it’s been sustaining and going up ever since.”

Now with the new stimulus package that includes an additional $600, spending it locally could help bounce the economy back.

“I would love to go tell people to spend it because that does bode well with the market; 87-percent of our gap is consumers spending, so if people go out there and spend it in the market, that’s good for the market,” says Flynn.

However, he says people should get their finances in order first.

“If I’m somebody that still doesn’t have work and I’m on unemployment, I’d be putting some money in savings right now,” says Flynn. “The truth is there are a lot of people just going paycheck to paycheck.”

If you are looking to invest or save money in other areas, Flynn says real estate is a good place to look.

“Interest rates are super low right now, I think I just saw in a 30-year fix, it’s 2.67. On a 15 year it’s even less than that. People are being able to buy a lot of houses for their money right now,” says Flynn.

And as more people return back to work, Flynn says there’s hope in 2021:

“This is a time for people to really access where they’re at. Are they trying to get wealthy or are they just trying to stay wealthy or are they trying to get a sustainable income, so knowing that is very important.”