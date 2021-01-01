BREAKING: Congress Overrides President Trump’s Veto of Defense Bill

Congress has over-ridden President Trump’s veto of a defense policy bill this afternoon.

It is a first for lawmakers following President Trump’s four year term in office.

In a session Friday, Senate overturned President Trump’s veto. They also dismissed President Trump’s objections to the $740 billion bill a few weeks before President Trump’s term is set to end.

Last week, President Trump had rejected the defense bill, stating that the bill failed to limit social media companies he says were biased against him during his 2020 campaign.

President Trump also rejected dialect that would allow for the renaming of military bases that honor Confederate leaders.

