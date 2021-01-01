Downtown Bellaire Businesses Attract Customers With Construction of Kegger Campground

In order to bring more people to the downtown Bellaire marketplace, Short’s Brewing had to get creative. They’ve used over 700 kegs to create their very own Kegger Campground.

Owner of Short’s Brewing, Joe Short says, “It was one way that we could develop an open air concept that we thought was safe, inexpensive and something we could put together fairly quickly.”

He says they created nine individual campsites with fire pits.

So people can keep warm outside, while spending time together.

“The campfire is obviously is the key component to the Kegger campground and that’s one way that we’re generating revenue to operate the space-is the sale of campfire wood,” says Joe Short.

Other business owners in Bellaire say they are pleasantly surprised with the turnout.

Terrain co-owner and chef, Randy Minish says, “It’s been pretty positive. I think everyone is just excited to be outside and to be doing something. People have been so supportive to my business and to other businesses.”

The goal is to highlight al of downtown Bellaire’s restaurants and breweries.

Hello Vino owner, Christy Wilson says, “There’s a QR code that’s posted on the rules sign that if you scan that with your phone you can get a menu or a link to everybody’s website that is offering whatever specials they have.”

They hope visitors will have fun but also stay safe.

Joe Short says, “We’re very excited about the amount of enthusiasm here and we want to keep it going but it’s really important that when people come they read the rules and they follow the rules.”

Short’s and the Downtown Development Authority plan to keep the Kegger Campground open for the rest of the winter season.