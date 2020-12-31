U.S. Sets New COVID-19 Death Record in a Single Day

As millions of Americans are waiting to see what will happen in the Senate, the nation is seeing devastating impacts from the virus.

The U.S. once again set a record for most coronavirus related deaths in a single day.

On Wednesday more than 3,700 Americans lost their lives to the virus and more than 124,000 hospitalizations were reported.

Available ICU beds are dwindling in many states.

LA County Emergency Room Nurse Toni Katano said on social media, “Ten hours later there’s still just as many ambulances they don’t stop coming.”

And Dr. Anthony Fauci said, “You have healthcare providers trying as best they can, knocking themselves out to take care of people, and they’re running out of beds.”

The U.S. is now falling further and further behind in its effort to administer vaccinations, leaving states scrambling to figure out what to do.

Mississippi’s health department says it will roll out 18 drive thru vaccination sites next week, a technique that many health experts are urging other states to adopt.