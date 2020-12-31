Traverse City Police Still Searching for Man In Connection To Suspicious Package Left At Downtown Bank

tc bomb threat 1

tc bomb threat 2

HORGER

Traverse City police are still looking for the man who they say might have created a bomb scare.

A criminal background check shows he has a history of false bomb threats.

State police say it started last night around 6 p.m. after a suspicious package was dropped off at a Fifth Third Bank in Traverse City.

The bomb squad was called in to investigate.

Police say Joseph Horger is a person of interest in this case.

Horger was sentenced in 2016 for more than a year for making a false bomb threat in Grand Traverse County.

He is also out on parole for having meth in 2018.

City police began their investigation after two suspicious boxes were left at the Fifth Third Bank.

They say they responded to the call after they saw someone rearranging the boxes in the bank.

When they got there, they called in the state police bomb squad to figure out what was in them.

State police determined there were no explosives in the boxes.

They say there is no threat to the public and that Horger is not considered dangerous.