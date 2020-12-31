Spark in the Dark Gets a Spark from Facebook to Help Others

Social media is both a blessing and a curse for many of us. But one Traverse City nonprofit has found the right formula to always make the best of it. And every interaction can provide a spark of hope for someone in need.

Spark’s founder is Abagail McKiernan. “I started a Facebook group in 2015 after witnessing a really powerful moment of people helping people in our community.”

Spark in the Dark was just a spark of an idea five years ago. Since then, it has exploded. “Spark in the Dark to date has connected 48,000 needs to solutions in just the Traverse City area.”

No brick and mortar building, no warehouse. It’s a social media group on Facebook that connects people in need with people who can help. “It is a really low-barrier-to-access program. We don’t ask you to prove that you’re poor. We just trust you. We trust you to be good and kind and you come into this group and you’re able to ask for things you don’t have. Maybe it’s baby formula one week. Maybe one week it’s a bed. Or you just got a new apartment and you don’t have furniture. Things that may be a little harder to find with traditional resources. So a great place to turn is Spark in the Dark. “

Spark in the Dark already received $30,000 from the Facebook Community Accelerator program. They were one of 77 groups worldwide to receive the funding, out of more than 12,000 applicants. It gave the nonprofit additional training and allowed them to add new cities. “We expanded into Mt. Pleasant and Manistee. And both are doing fantastic. They’re growing so quickly.”

Now Facebook has given them another $25,000 – one of only four groups in the entire country to receive extra funding. It means they’ll add even more communities in 2021, and may even expand to another state where local moderators can help run the groups.

McKiernan says, “We’re on track to connect 17% more needs this year than last year, so we’re at about 14,000 for the year. Not including Manistee and Mt. Pleasant who have also connected hundreds of needs since October.” She adds that group members are quick to help each other. “We meet over 80% of needs posted in the group in under 24 hours. I saw 5 or 6 people get together two days ago and meet a need in literally under 20 minutes. They met multiple needs for a young mom. It is incredible.”

Madie Begley was the one who made that post to the group. “I had a friend of mine who was in need, a single mom. I just thought I would put out a request to the Spark community. And I mean I think it took 12 minutes and I had everything I needed (for her).”

The Spark community rallied in the season of giving. Begley says, “All these moms and people in the community stepped up. People went grocery shopping… she is set. She couldn’t be more grateful for this gift.” And Begley says giving the gifts was emotional, too. “She was definitely in shock. Immense gratitude. She definitely had tears. There was one woman who wrote a card that said ‘this is for you Mama. You can do this. You can do anything.’ It was just very emotional for her. She had no idea. No one has ever helped her in this way before.”

Proving that sometimes, even social media is a good thing. McKiernan says, “To be able to go into your social media account and jump right over to Spark, where humanity is in full bloom. We’re meeting more needs than ever and adding more members than ever. I think people were really, really looking for that connection in particular.”

Begley agrees. “To have people in the community step up, to give to somebody in need so quickly. And without expecting anything in return. It just warms my heart. It’s just so amazing what Spark is doing in this community and hopefully many more communities to come.”

You can learn more about Spark in the Dark on Facebook (Traverse City) or on their website.

Spark in the Dark Mt. Pleasant

Spark in Dark Manistee