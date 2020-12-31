Sold! Frankfort’s Garden Theater Purchased, Ready for Repair

A nonprofit group in Benzie County just bought the Garden Theater in downtown Frankfort.

The Friends of the Garden Theater has been planning to purchase the historic building for years. Now it’s happening.

There are some big issues that need repair, like the roof. But they’re raising $2 million to purchase the theater and preserve it.

So far, the nonprofit has been able to raise more than half of that amount. They hope to complete the renovations this winter and open in the spring.