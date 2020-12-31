Senate Vote on $2,000 Stimulus Checks Blocked Again

For a second day, Senate Republicans blocked Democrats’ efforts to more than triple coronavirus stimulus payments to most Americans.

It comes as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell introduced a new bill that would combine $2,000 stimulus checks with two of President Trump’s unrelated priorities, ones that Democrats strongly oppose.

The new bill includes amendments that would eliminate protections for social media sites and a second to create a commission to look into Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Wednesday McConnell said he wouldn’t budge on changing the bill.

“The Senate is not going to split apart the three issues that President Trump linked together,” he said.

In an effort to fight back, Sen. Bernie Sanders is threatening to delay the vote to override the president’s veto of the defense spending bill, a vote McConnell has tried to push forward.